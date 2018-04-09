Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Peter Weaver stabbed his ex-partner with a kitchen knife

A man who repeatedly stabbed his ex-partner in the neck with a kitchen knife has been jailed for 10 years.

Peter Weaver, 53, of Denewood Place, Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, attacked Hazel Henshall last April after the pair met to discuss finances following the end of their two-year relationship.

Ms Henshall, 57, is still in pain caused by severed tendons in her neck.

Weaver pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced on Monday at Stafford Crown Court.

Staffordshire Police said Weaver and his victim needed emergency surgery and Weaver was put in an induced coma after he "cut his throat."

Weaver attacked Ms Hensall with a large kitchen knife, cutting both sides of her neck. She suffered severe cuts to both hands while trying to defend herself.

Weaver was sentenced to ten years in prison and will serve a further four years on licence. He is also the subject of an indefinite restraining order meaning he cannot contact his victim by any means.

Judge Michael Chambers QC, sentencing, said: "This was a brutal, unprovoked and sustained assault with a knife. The injuries will have a devastating and lasting effect on the victim."

Det Con Colin Rushton, of Staffordshire Police, said: "This was an extremely violent and dangerous attack and Hazel Henshall could easily have died from her injuries.

"We're glad that Weaver is now safely behind bars."