Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 16:30 BST on Friday on Camrose Hill, near its junction with Top Road

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a tractor in has been named as Robert Haden.

The 68-year-old from Knypersley, Staffordshire, died at the scene on Camrose Hill near Leek on Friday afternoon.

Staffordshire Police said the 36-year-old man at the wheel of the tractor was uninjured.

Mr Haden's Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a Massey Ferguson tractor, the force said.

"Our thoughts are with Robert's family at this sad and difficult time," a force spokesperson said.