A man who broke into a house and took a bath was disturbed when the homeowner returned to find the man enjoying a drink while having a soak.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to a house on Mossfield Road, in the Longton area of Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday night.

When they arrived, a naked man fled the property and tried to escape.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of burglary and he was taken into custody.

The force said he has since been released with no further action and after an assessment, "his safeguarding needs were addressed".

Ch Insp Karen Stevenson said: "This was a highly unusual episode and not one we see every day.

"I'd like to reassure local residents that this was a completely isolated incident and there's no reason to be alarmed."