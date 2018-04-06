Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The case was adjourned for sentencing which is due to take place on 23 April

A serving Staffordshire police officer has pleaded guilty to six counts of offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

PC Michelle Denne, 44, based at Cannock Police Station, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Her appearance follows an investigation by the force's performance and standards unit into allegations of breaches of the Data Protection Act .

The case was adjourned for sentencing which is due to take place at the court on 23 April.

The PC was investigated following a complaint and is currently suspended from duty.