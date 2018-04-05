Stoke & Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police officer charged over systems misuse

  • 5 April 2018
Staffordshire Police crest outside of its headquarters. Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption PC Michelle Denne is based at Cannock Police Station

A serving Staffordshire Police officer has been charged over the alleged misuse of police systems.

The charges follow an investigation by the force's performance and standards unit into allegations of breaches of the Data Protection Act.

PC Michelle Denne, 44, based at Cannock Police Station, has been charged with six counts of offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

She appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The officer, who was investigated following a complaint, is currently suspended from duty and due to appear before magistrates again on 23 April.

