Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jack Crosby died in hospital following the accident

A motorcyclist who suffered serious head injuries in a collision with a car in Staffordshire has died in hospital.

The man was riding a Honda motorcycle which was in collision with an MG 6 in Orme Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at 13:25 BST on Monday.

Jack Crosby, 24, from Newcastle, died later that evening in hospital, Staffordshire Police said.

"His family are aware and are receiving support from specially-trained officers," a force spokesman said.

Any witnesses were urged to call the force on 101.