A woman whose stabbed body was found at a house has been named by police as the mother of the 24-year-old accused of her murder.

Rocky Sargeant, 53, was discovered in Sun Street in Cheadle, Staffordshire, on Friday, police said.

A post-mortem examination showed she died of multiple stab wounds.

Daughter Charlene Sargeant, of Sun Street, appeared in court earlier charged with murder.

She was remanded in custody at North Staffordshire Combined Court to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.