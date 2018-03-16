Image copyright CMPG Image caption The driver used his handbrake to slow down whilst going along the M6.

A motorist was stopped from driving along a motorway in a van without brakes, MOT, tax or insurance.

The unlicensed driver was using the handbrake to slow down when it was stopped on the M6 in Staffordshire on Thursday, the Central Motorway Police Group said.

Officers said the driver was reported for all the offences, but no arrests were made.

The CMPG described the driver's actions as an "absolute disgrace".

The van was stopped near Stone, between junctions 14 and 15.