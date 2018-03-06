Image caption The Stoke-on-Trent council house is Julie and Chris Brough's first home together

A bereaved woman who has been told she must leave her deceased father's council house says she will not move.

Julie Brough and husband Chris moved in to care for Julie's father Brian Baddeley before he died in January and have now been told they cannot stay.

Mrs Brough said the three-bedroom house in Stoke-on-Trent where she grew up was her home and she would not be moving.

The council said it would re-house the couple, but they were only eligible for a one-bedroom home.

Image copyright Julie Brough Image caption Chris and Julie got married last year and moved in to Julie's childhood home

Mr and Mrs Brough, who both suffer from epilepsy, moved in to the specially adapted property 15 months ago to care for Mr Baddeley, who lived at the property alone for 11 years after his wife died.

It has been the family home for 30 years.

"It has been my childhood home," Mrs Brough, 44, said.

"This is also my son's first home. Not only that, this is mine and Chris' first home.

"It would be very hard to leave. We aren't moving, we shall not move."

Image copyright Julie Brough Image caption Brian Baddeley died in January after living at the house alone for 11 years

The couple claim the stress they have been put under is causing them health problems and say the council has "no respect" for them.

"I find it so disrespectful what they're doing," Mr Brough, 43, said. "And I don't think they should be allowed to do it."

Councillor Randy Conteh, cabinet member for housing, said the council understood it was "a sensitive and emotive situation".

"Unfortunately they do not have a legal right to succeed the tenancy," he said.

"Mr and Mrs Brough are only eligible for a one-bedroom home and there is currently a high demand for three-bedroom properties in the city."

The couple can stay at the house until suitable accommodation is found.