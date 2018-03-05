Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Jessica Roe, 17, is believed to have got into a van with Stuart Lymer, who is wanted by police

A 45-year-old man is wanted by police after a missing teenage girl was last seen getting into a van.

Jessica Roe, 17, is believed to have got into a van with Stuart Lymer, from Uttoxeter, at Tesco in Heath Hayes, Staffordshire, on Friday.

The van has since been found in a car park in Stafford.

Staffordshire Police said there are "genuine concerns for the safety" of the teenager, from Cannock, due to her age.

Det Insp Alan Lyford said there is no suggestion that Jessica may have been "forcibly taken".

She is about 5ft 2in (1.57m) and was last seen wearing a black coat and black trousers.

Police said her hair is now darker and shorter than in the photo that has been released.

The force has urged anyone with information about Jessica's whereabouts to come forward.