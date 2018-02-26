Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England said there are still delays after the crash but traffic is clearing steadily

A pedestrian was hit in a crash on the M6 motorway on Sunday night as he tried to flag down drivers for help.

The man, 32, suffered "very significant injuries" in the crash between junctions 13 and 14 at about 23:30 GMT.

Police said he had crashed his car into the central reservation and was hit by a van when he got out on to the northbound carriageway.

Emergency services said the collision scene, affecting both carriageways, was "over a mile long".

The man was taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition with serous head and arm injuries.

"The exact circumstances of what happened were not clear," a spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Barrier repairs to both sides of the motorway have been carried out and the road has now reopened.

Traffic was at a standstill through Staffordshire and Cheshire earlier, but had started clearing by Monday lunchtime.