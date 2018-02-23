Image caption A woman and a dog died following the fire

A fatal fire on a canal boat was caused by embers falling from a fuel-burner, a fire service has said.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service named a woman who died in the barge fire on Thursday as 57-year-old Alexandra Bennett.

A dog also died in the fire, which broke out while the vessel was moored on the Trent and Mersey Canal at Stone, Staffordshire.

The service said the fire was started accidentally.

The fire service said, following its investigations it is believed a door had been left open on a multi-fuel burner, and a lit item fell onto a nearby carpet.

Firefighters rescued the woman from within the barge and gave her CPR but she died at the scene.

The fire service said her family are aware of her death and are being offered support by specially trained police officers.

Fire investigation officer Paul Shaw said staff will be out speaking to barge residents over the coming days about how they can stay safe.