A woman has died after an early-morning fire on a canal boat.

The woman, in her 50s, was pulled from the boat by firefighters who were called to the moored vessel on the Trent and Mersey Canal at Stone, Staffordshire, at about 02:00 GMT.

She was given CPR by emergency crews but was declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A dog also died following the blaze, the cause of which is being investigated.