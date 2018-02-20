Woman pleads guilty after ambulance abuse note
- 20 February 2018
A woman who verbally abused paramedics and left a foul-mouthed note on their ambulance in Stoke-on-Trent has admitted a public order offence.
Kirsty Sharman, 26, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.