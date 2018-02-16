A man's death has been referred to the police watchdog after officers had contact with him in the 24 hours leading up to the discovery of his body.

Michael Morris, 56, from the Morley area of Leeds, was pronounced dead on the Tittesworth Estate on Blackshaw Moor, Leek, Staffordshire on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said officers had earlier responded to a "domestic incident" involving Mr Morris.

His family has been informed.

A force spokesperson said: "We do not believe there any suspicious circumstances and a full report has been prepared for HM Coroners.

"Because of prior contact with the deceased in the 24 hours leading up to his death, we have voluntarily referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."