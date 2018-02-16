Image caption The fire broke out at about 06:00 BST on 1 October

A baby is still in hospital more than four months after she was seriously injured in a flat fire which killed her mother and sister.

Zainab Adam, 36, and Tafaoul Fadoul, six, died in the blaze at a council-owned block of flats in Ringlands Close, Stoke-on-Trent, on 1 October.

Tamunni Fadoul was six months old at the time and her condition then was described as "critical".

Staffordshire Police said there was no significant change in her health.

The force said she remained "poorly".

Image caption The family suffered the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire in the flat below their home

Councillor Jean Bowers told the BBC medical staff were "staggered" Tamunni had "kept going" for so long.

Investigators said the fire involved a wall-mounted electric storage heater which was close to clothing.

The blaze damaged six flats at the council-owned block.

Ms Adam and her daughters were affected by smoke inhalation after the blaze started in the flat below, the fire service said.

The BBC has contacted the Health and Safety Executive for an update on its investigation.