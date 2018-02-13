A man tried to set another man on fire in the street in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The assailant sprayed a 54-year-old man in the face with lighter fluid, after he confronted him for trying to set cars alight in Reedmace Walk.

Shortly after the incident at 12:20 GMT on Monday, the attacker tried to steal a Mercedes on Gallingale Walk and assaulted its 42-year-old female driver.

A 37-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested.

He remains in police custody under suspicion of attempted murder and robbery, as well as the theft of a motor vehicle from earlier in the day.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to the scene after reports that a man was spraying lighter fuel over vehicles and trying to set them on fire.

West Midlands Ambulance and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called, and the victim of the lighter fuel attack was treated at the scene.

The ambulance service said the victim had collapsed prior to their arrival, but did not need hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.