Woman who died after Stafford canal ordeal named
A woman who died after being pulled out of a canal has been named by police as Marianne Weaver.
The 63-year-old was spotted in water near the Stafford junction of the Trent and Mersey Canal and Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal on 6 February.
She was rescued by a local resident and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where she died that night.
Staffordshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report was being prepared for the coroner.
Ms Weaver had been living on a narrow boat in the Mill Lane area of Great Haywood, the force said.