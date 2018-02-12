Stoke & Staffordshire

Woman who died after Stafford canal ordeal named

  • 12 February 2018
Mill Lane, Great Haywood Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was pulled out of the water on 6 February

A woman who died after being pulled out of a canal has been named by police as Marianne Weaver.

The 63-year-old was spotted in water near the Stafford junction of the Trent and Mersey Canal and Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal on 6 February.

She was rescued by a local resident and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where she died that night.

Staffordshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

Ms Weaver had been living on a narrow boat in the Mill Lane area of Great Haywood, the force said.

