A 46-year-old was stabbed at a property in Selwyn Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man received multiple stab wounds.

The 46-year-old was stabbed at a property in Selwyn Street, Stoke-on-Trent, at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The victim, from Stoke-on-Trent, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Staffordshire Police said on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested, the force said.