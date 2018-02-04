Image copyright Google Image caption Liam Roche had serious head injuries after an incident outside a restaurant in Tamworth

A teenager has died almost two weeks after he was attacked outside a McDonald's in Staffordshire.

Liam Roche suffered serious head injuries in the assault outside the restaurant at the Ventura Retail Park in Tamworth on 22 January.

He died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident and the investigation continues, Staffordshire Police said.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation between 22:30 and 23:30 GMT is asked to contact the force.