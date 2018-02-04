Image copyright Stafford Borough Council Image caption The leisure centre will bring a 25m swimming pool alongside gym and fitness studios under one roof in Stone

Work is set to begin on a new leisure centre in a Staffordshire town.

The complex is part of an investment of about £10m in leisure facilities in Stone, Stafford Borough Council said.

It will include a six-lane 25m swimming pool alongside gym and fitness studios under one roof, replacing a facility on Westbridge Park.

The work is due to be completed in spring 2019. A consultation on other elements of the plan will start on Monday.

Council cabinet member for leisure Mike Smith said he was pleased it was able to make the investment for the new complex.

"We are all aware of the national picture where local authority leisure centres are being closed, or under threat of closure, to save money, so I am pleased that we are able to make this huge investment in Stone," he added.