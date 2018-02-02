Image caption The former Royal Doulton site is one which will benefit after Stoke-on-Trent City Council won £10m of government funding

More than 1,000 new homes are set to be built in Stoke-on-Trent, after the project was awarded £10m government funding.

The grant will see homes built on the former Royal Doulton and Wade pottery factory sites.

Stoke-on Trent City Council is one of 133 councils to receive money. In all, nine sites in Burslem are set to be developed.

Council leader Dave Conway said it was "fantastic news" for the city.

The local authority bid for the money to build 1,100 new homes on brownfield land.

The grant is part of an £866m Housing Infrastructure Fund, which will be used on 200,000 homes across the UK.

The money will be used either to undertake remediation works or to work with landowners to develop sites.

It will also cover the old Co-op Bakery site in Newport Lane, Woodbank Street car park, land off Scotia Road, land off Newport Lane and Furlong Lane, land off Nile Street and Hobson Street, as well as Bournes Bank in Wood Street.

Image caption Dave Conway, the council leader, said the news was "fantastic" for Burslem and the city of Stoke-on-Trent

Councillor Dave Conway, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: "This is fantastic news for Burslem and for the city as a whole

"We have ambitious housing growth plans across the city, but many sites have remained undeveloped for a number of reasons."

Randy Conteh, the city council's cabinet member for housing, communities and safer city said many of the sites in Burslem had remained derelict, vacant and underdeveloped for more than 10 years "due to significant ground contamination and stability issues".

He said the new funding would "really kick-start" work on "these more challenging sites".