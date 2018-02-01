Image copyright SAMANTHA BROWNLEE Image caption Officers from North Wales Police detained the suspect in Queensferry, Flintshire

A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Stoke=on-Trent.

The 37-year-old woman is in a stable condition in hospital after the attack in Foley Road, Longton, at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said Paul Smith, of Heathcote Road, Longton, was arrested by North Wales Police officers at an Asda supermarket in Flintshire.

He is due before magistrates in Newcastle-under-Lyme later on Thursday.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and breaching a restraining order.

