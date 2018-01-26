A former Staffordshire Police officer has been found not guilty of attacking a suspect inside a cell.

Custody sergeant Andrew Pass was accused of assaulting the man, who has a history of mental health issues, in Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent, last April.

The 55-year-old went into the man's cell and allegedly punched and kicked him after seeing him on CCTV banging his head on the cell door and shouting.

He denied assault and was cleared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

Mr Pass, of Woodrow Way, Newcastle-under-Lyme, who has since retired from the force, said in a statement in court his response was reasonable, proportionate and necessary.