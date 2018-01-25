Image copyright Google Image caption Staffordshire Police said the teenage girl suffered stab wounds to the neck

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was stabbed in the neck.

The 16-year-old suffered "significant" injuries during the assault at All Saints Church on Branston Road, Burton-upon-Trent.

Claudiu Lucien Vacaru, of no fixed address, has been charged with her attempted murder, as well as threats to kill and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates Court later.

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the church grounds at about 19:00 GMT on Monday and was treated at Queen's Hospital in the town.