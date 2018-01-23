A former Staffordshire Police sergeant is due to go on trial charged with assaulting a man in custody.

Andrew Pass allegedly assaulted the man in Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent, in April last year, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The 55-year-old, who is no longer with the force, denied the charge at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in October.

He will appear at the same court on Friday, the IOPC said.

Midlands Live: Man unaccounted for after fire; Girl stabbed in church grounds