A teenage man has died after police said troubled flared at a house party.

The 19-year-old was found with stab wounds at an address in Willows Road, Walsall, West Midlands, after police were called at about 01:45 GMT.

Despite being treated by paramedics he was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives have urged the person responsible to "search their conscience" and hand themselves in. The scene remains cordoned off.

Det Insp Ian Wilkins, of the force's homicide team, said: "The police will find out who is responsible and I would ask them to search their conscience and come and talk to us as soon as possible."