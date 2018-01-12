Stoke & Staffordshire

Man charged after Stoke-on-Trent stand-off

  • 12 January 2018
A man has been charged with assault, after police sealed off an area in Stoke-on-Trent for eight hours.

Officers were called to a property in Ruxley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday morning and a woman was taken to hospital with leg and face injuries.

A man aged 44 from Ruxley Road has been charged with assault by beating, false imprisonment and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Armed police were deployed on Wednesday as both Werrington Road and Ruxley Road were closed for most of the day.

