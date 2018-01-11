Image caption Surrounding roads were closed for most of the day

A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly assaulted, prompting a stand-off with armed police.

Officers were called to a property in Ruxley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday morning and a woman was taken to hospital while negotiators spoke to a man inside, believed to be armed.

Police searched the house by 18:30 GMT, finding weapons, and enquiries took place to find a male suspect.

A man aged 44 was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers had been called to the property from 09:45 GMT and the woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with leg and face injuries.

She was reported to have been assaulted in what has been treated as a domestic incident.

Both Werrington Road and Ruxley Road were closed for most of the day, but have since reopened.

Kingsland C of E Academy primary school, which was within the police cordon, put out a message to reassure parents that students and staff were fine and allowed early collections.

Later the Staffordshire force said: "Once again we would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding while enquiries were ongoing."