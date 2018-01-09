Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters spent more than six hours at the scene of the fire in Withington Lane

A woman and dog have died in a house fire in Staffordshire.

Crews went to a home in Withington Lane, Withington, at 08:10 GMT.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman, described as elderly, had died at the scene.

The blaze caused structural damage, the service said. Firefighters from Longton and Cheadle remained on site for more than six hours damping down and an investigation into the cause of the fire is set to begin.

Director of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue's Prevent and Protect scheme, Glyn Luznyj, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the lady's loved ones at this difficult time."