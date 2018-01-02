Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Francis Lovelock was found dead at his house on Main Street, in Stretton, in July 2017

A man has denied killing his neighbour whose body was found at property in Burton-upon-Trent.

Francis Lovelock, known as Frank, was found at his home in Main Street, Stretton, in July 2017.

The 64-year-old died from a blunt head injury.

Martin Hayday, from the same street, who denies Mr Lovelock's manslaughter, appeared at Staffordshire Crown Court earlier where he was remanded into custody.

He is due to face trial on 16 July.

Midlands Live: Trojan Horse ruling 'exceptional'; murder charge after woman's death