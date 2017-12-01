Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Christopher Jeffrey called his mother to tell her what he had done

A man has admitted killing his wife by strangling her with the cord of her hair straighteners.

Christopher Jeffrey, 51, from Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Jeffrey at Birmingham Crown Court days before he was due stand trial.

Mrs Jeffrey was found dead at home in Church Avenue, Baddeley Green, on 8 June after their marriage broke down.

Jeffrey was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 11 years.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sarah Jeffrey's body was found by police in a house on Church Avenue in June

Police said Jeffrey murdered his wife of 14 years after their relationship broke down.

She was attacked as she returned to the house to collect her belongings four days after moving out.

Jeffrey called his mother and then police to tell them what had happened.