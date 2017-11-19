Labour inquiry amid Paul Farrelly fracas claims
Labour is launching an investigation after an MP was allegedly involved in a fracas with a colleague.
Paul Farrelly, the MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, denies claims in the Mail on Sunday saying he "squared up" to another MP.
The newspaper claims the incident happened in the voting lobby of the House of Commons after a late-night Brexit debate on Tuesday.
The newspaper alleged Farrelly "squared up" to and "launched a foul mouthed tirade" at fellow Labour MP James Frith after confronting two other colleagues, Stoke-on-Trent North's Ruth Smeeth and Stoke-on-Trent Central's Gareth Snell.
A Labour spokeswoman said a number of complaints had been made to the party's chief whip Nick Brown and Mr Farrelly was now being investigated.
The events are alleged to have taken place after a long debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill concluded at about 23:00 GMT.
'Open secret'
Mr Farrelly told the newspaper: "I deny it. I don't even know who James Frith is."
Responding to allegations he launched a four-letter outburst at Mr Frith, he said: "That's not something I would say. That's absolute nonsense."
He also said he does not get on with Ms Smeeth and Mr Snell, whose Stoke constituencies border his in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
"The fact we don't get on is an open secret," he said.
The Labour spokeswoman said: "A number of complaints have been made to the chief whip with regard to the behaviour of a Labour MP.
"These are being investigated in line with the standing orders of the Parliamentary Labour Party.
"It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further on this matter."