Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Tindall was filmed working while claiming disability benefits

A tyre fitter who falsely claimed more than £53,000 in disability benefits over a seven-year period has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Tindall, 43, said he was virtually unable to walk as part of his Disability Living Allowance claim.

But video evidence showed him carrying tyres as part of his job, the earnings for which he also failed to declare.

Tindall, who admitted five charges, was sentenced to 15 months in jail, suspended for a year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said Tindall, of St John's Road in Cannock, Staffordshire, had claimed a variety of different allowances from August 2007.

Tindall claimed it would take him 20 minutes to walk 164ft (50m), he needed physical support from someone or would fall and stumble and needed help eating and drinking.

The DWP said during this time he was working at Kwik Fit between 2008 and 2010, autocentres company Formula One from 2012 to 2013 and Mr Tyre from 2014.

'Selfish crime'

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four counts of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstance and one count of making a false statement.

Tindall denied one charge of making a false statement, which is to lie on file.

He was previously convicted of benefit fraud in 2001, the DWP said.

A DWP spokesman said: "Benefit fraudsters divert support from those who need it the most.

"Our investigators use a wide range of powers to catch the small minority who commit this selfish crime."