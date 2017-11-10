Image copyright Vicky Roberts Image caption Bruce went missing on 23 October

A cat was killed when a firework was attached to its tail and set alight.

Bruce, who was 18 months old, was found dead near his home in Stoke-on-Trent on 24 October.

His owner Victoria Roberts said she and her partner were left heartbroken when PDSA vets revealed he had been targeted deliberately.

Police launched an investigation but said there was not enough evidence to take further action.

Bruce went missing on 23 October and his body found a day later by a council worker, but his owners were not notified until 1 November.

'Severe cruelty'

It was when the couple retrieved Bruce from Weybridge Veterinary Centre, and took him to the local PDSA in Stoke, that his injuries were discovered.

Miss Roberts said: "I can't believe someone could do that to a little defenceless creature.

"He was our boy and part of the family and justice needs to be done."

Andrew Hunt, senior vet at Stoke PDSA, said Bruce had "some of the most horrific injuries we have ever seen."

"Sadly the cat had died from his injuries, which we believe were caused by a firework in a deliberate act of severe cruelty," he added.