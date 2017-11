Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Francis Lovelock was found dead at his house on Main Street, in Stretton, in July

A 42-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a man was found dead at a home in Staffordshire.

Francis Lovelock, known as Frank, was 64 when he died from a blunt head injury. He was found at his address in Main Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, on 29 July.

Martin Hayday, who lives on the same street, has been charged with Mr Lovelock's manslaughter.

Mr Hayday is due to appear before magistrates in Derby on 4 December.