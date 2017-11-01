Image copyright Google Image caption Rafaat Gendy joined University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust in November 2014 from the former Stafford Hospital

A breast surgeon been suspended from some duties over allegations patients may have been harmed.

Rafaat Gendy, who denies any wrongdoing, is being investigated because of concerns about his treatment of 11 patients at Royal Stoke Hospital.

The investigation is understood to focus on breast reconstruction surgery.

Mr Gendy said he "deeply regretted" patients had suffered complications. The hospital trust says it took action after "serious concerns" were raised.

The surgeon said breast reconstruction "innately involves a significant risk".

Mr Gendy joined University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust in November 2014 from the former Stafford Hospital.

In December 2015, colleagues raised concerns about the treatment of 26 patients.

The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), which was asked by the trust to investigate, found 11 patients may have come to harm.

'Unblemished career'

Its audit looked at his surgery at Stoke and previous work at Stafford Hospital, but the BBC does not know the inquiry's extent.

Mr Gendy said: "I have denied the allegations and thought some of the allegations were unjustified and factually incorrect."

He said he had a 26-year "unblemished career in breast surgery" and added the restrictions were on "risk-reducing surgery", a small part of his work.

Mr Gendy claimed the RCS report did not show any concern "other than in some aspects of breast reconstruction", which was enough for it to recommend a review in order to confirm or dismiss the claims.

Restrictions from the General Medical Council until June 2018 mean he must not carry out breast cancer surgery unless the patient is in a life-threatening condition and he must also be closely supervised.

Dr John Oxtoby, UHNM medical director, said: "We took immediate action as soon as serious concerns about specific aspects of this consultant's practice were raised."