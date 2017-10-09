Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 23-year-old man collapsed in Queens Drive, Leek (generic street photo above)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a house in Staffordshire.

The 23-year-old man collapsed at an address in Queens Drive, Leek, at about 23:50 BST on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 37 and a 35-year-old man have also been held in connection with the incident, both on suspicion of supplying a class A drug.

A post mortem was expected to be carried out on Monday.