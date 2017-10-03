Image caption The fire destroyed the downstairs flat in the local authority-owned building

A mother has died following a fire in a block of flats that left her two children critically injured.

Zainab Adam, 36, from Ringlands Close, Stoke-on-Trent, died on Monday night at Royal Stoke Hospital.

Her son Tafaoul Fadoul, aged six, and six-month-old daughter Tamunni Fadoul remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The blaze on Sunday morning "started accidentally" in an adjacent flat, the fire service said.

Det Ch Insp David Giles of Staffordshire Police said they believed the fire started in a wall-mounted storage heater and he "reaffirmed" it was not a "deliberate act".

"Zainab's two children are extremely poorly in hospital and our thoughts and hopes are with them," he said.

The fire damaged six flats at the Stoke-on-Trent City Council-owned block.

A man was also hurt jumping from a first-floor flat above the fire.

David Sidaway, the city council's director, said: "We are deeply concerned and saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families involved at this time."

He added the council would "work closely with the emergency services, to understand next steps and ensure the buildings are safe and secure".

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was contained to the flat but smoke spread throughout the building.

Fire investigation officer Simon Craythorn added: "The fire, which began in a ground floor flat, involved an electric storage heater in close proximity to clothing - however, the exact circumstances of the cause are still being investigated."