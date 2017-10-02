Stoke & Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent flat fire started in storage heater

The flat
Image caption The fire destroyed the downstairs flat

A fire which has left two children and a woman critically ill in hospital is believed to have started in a storage heater, say firefighters.

A six-month-old baby girl and boy, six, are in hospital with a woman in her 20s, believed to be their mother.

The fire, which damaged six flats in Ringland Close, Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday morning, "started accidentally", said Staffordshire Fire Service.

A man was hurt jumping from the first-floor flat above where the fire was.

It is understood temporary accommodation is being found for residents of the flats.

