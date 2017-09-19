Image caption Barbara Fielding-Morriss stood as an independent candidate in June's general election and earlier by-election

A woman who campaigned to be an MP has denied charges of stirring up racial hatred, after allegedly praising Hitler on her online blog.

Barbara Fielding-Morriss, 78, stood as an independent candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central in the general election.

Appearing at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court, she pleaded not guilty to charges of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

She will face trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 20 October.

Ms Fielding-Morriss, of Stuart Avenue, Draycott, was granted unconditional bail.

She also pleaded not guilty to charges of sending offensive material by public communication. The charges relate to blog posts between September 2016 and February.

More stories from Stoke and Staffordshire

Prosecutor Andrew Bodger told the court the blog described Adolf Hitler as a good man, called for a Holocaust solution and described a wish for Great Britain and Germany to be "white only."

Ms Fielding-Morriss polled 210 votes in June's general election.