Image copyright CMPG Image caption Police cameras captured the biker on the M6

A motorcyclist who performed wheelies and took a selfie while driving on the M6 has been jailed for eight months.

Pawel Zietowski was also filmed by police standing up and rummaging through a backpack. He reached speeds of 117mph (188kmph) before being stopped in Staffordshire on 3 June.

Sentencing him, Judge David Fletcher said the footage was "hair-raising".

The 27-year-old from Warrington, Cheshire, had previously admitted dangerous driving.

Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard Zietowski, of Higham Avenue, was riding an 06-plate Yamaha R6 when he was pulled over by officers near Yarnfield, between junctions 14 and 15.

He told probation officers he had an interest in stunt riding and was "practising" on the motorway.

Mr Fletcher said he wanted the footage to be played in court to make sure Zietowski had seen it.

"You were showing off," he told him.

Image copyright CMPG Image caption Zietowski was given a 28-month driving ban

"It was clearly driving which was over a lengthy period of time, involving speeds of up to 117mph, involving you twice removing the backpack," he said.

"You were pulling wheelies on a number of occasions and at one point you were standing up with no hands on the handlebars.

"This was a piece of appalling driving.

"You say you were involved with some sort of group relating to stunt-type driving.

"If that is the case then there are places and times for that sort of stunt-riding to take place, that place is not the M6 at two o'clock in the afternoon with lots of other vehicles on the road."

Zietowski was given a 28-month driving ban.