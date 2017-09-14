Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Adam Forrester was last seen in Festival Park, Stoke-on-Trent on Monday

A man whose body was found among recycling in an outbuilding is thought to have sought shelter in a skip that was delivered to the recycling site.

Adam Forrester's body was found in a building at Sneyd Industrial Estate in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday.

Mr Forrester, of no fixed abode, is believed to have been living in the Stoke and Blurton areas before he died.

Police are appealing for information about Mr Forrester's movements before he was found at about 15:00 BST.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the industrial estate on Nevada Lane

He was last seen in Festival Park on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Becky Hyde said Mr Forrester had been brought to the site in a skip containing recycling.

Shelter during downpours

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but further tests are required to determine the cause of death.

"Our investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing, but it is possible that Adam has sought shelter or got into the skip for some reason," she said.

She added she had also been given another report of a man sleeping in a skip but this man left the skip unharmed before collection.

"It's possible that rough sleepers will use skips and people may choose to shelter in heavy downpours, but it is extremely dangerous to do so," she said.

Police are trying to trace Mr Forrester's most recent movements and would like witnesses to contact them.