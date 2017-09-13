Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May asks Michael Fabricant: "What I'm not sure about is whether my Honourable Friend is the celebrity or the first date"

MP Michael Fabricant will be looking for love on Channel 4 programme Celebrity First Dates, the prime minister has revealed.

Mr Fabricant was first elected Conservative MP for Lichfield, Staffordshire, in 1992.

Mrs May questioned if Mr Fabricant would be the celebrity or first date.

The House of Commons heard the news on Wednesday when Mr Fabricant raised Birmingham's bid to host the Commonwealth Games.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Conservative Lichfield MP was treated for prostate cancer last year

Mr Fabricant, 67, who has previously described himself as "not exclusively gay", was asking the prime minister to support the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the West Midlands when Mrs May revealed his appearance on the dating show.

"I have noticed that my Honourable Friend apparently is shortly to appear on a Channel 4 programme called Celebrity First Dates," Mrs May said during Prime Minister's Questions.

"What I'm not sure about is whether my Honourable Friend is the celebrity or the first date."

Mr Fabricant will appear in the celebrity version of the popular programme which records first dates between single strangers and their reactions afterwards.