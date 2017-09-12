Image copyright Google Image caption Paul Bryant was arrested in July following an altercation

A man has been given a three year community order for attempting to meet an underage boy following grooming.

Paul Bryant, 49, from Windsor Road in Birmingham was arrested in Tamworth on 15 July following reports of an altercation.

He was also sentenced for assault at Stafford Crown Court.

Bryant has been put onto a sex offenders programme and the sex offenders register for five years.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at an earlier hearing in August and was sentenced on Friday.

In a statement released in July, Staffordshire Police urged the public "not to take matters into their own hands or do anything that could hinder or jeopardise this investigation following the man's arrest".