Image copyright Google Image caption The mosque at the centre of the allegations is based at High Street in Tunstall

A British imam who preached support for the so-called Islamic State told children that martyrdom was the "supreme success", a court has heard.

Kamran Hussain, 40, is accused of giving the radical Friday lunchtime sermons in front of around 40 worshippers at a charity-funded mosque in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told the alleged offences took place between June and September last year.

Mr Hussain denies eight charges.

The court heard from June last year, 17 of his speeches were secretly recorded by an undercover officer, who then arrested him.

Mr Hussain, of Knightsbridge Way, Tunstall, talked about martyrdom to a congregation of nine children and 35 adults on September 2 last year, the jury were told.

See more stories across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire here

Prosecutor Sarah Whitehouse QC said: "Mr Hussain told his audience that martyrdom was the supreme success and was greater than any other success, such as school or college."

Martyrs had nothing to fear when "you go in front of Allah with the bullet wounds and the sword wounds and you are raised in that situation with the blood still coming from your body," Hussain allegedly said.

The court heard Hussain also spoke in favour of engaging in jihad to "take over a land" and "stand the black flag" at a different sermon last year.

He is accused of saying that neither the "Queen or prime minister" could stand in the way of the law of Allah.

In a recording retrieved from Hussain's phone, he also allegedly predicted the "black flag" would "rise over Big Ben and Downing Street".

Mr Hussain denies eight charges, two of supporting IS and six of encouraging terrorism.

The trial continues.