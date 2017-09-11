Stoke & Staffordshire

Man in Tamworth dies from multiple stab wounds

Image caption An ambulance was called at about 23:00 BST on Friday

A man has died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.

The 30-year-old victim was attacked in Sorrel, Tamworth, on Friday, Staffordshire Police said.

An ambulance was called to the area at about 23:00 BST "to attend to a man who had received multiple stab wounds," a force spokeswoman said. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A 27-year-old man, previously arrested for "serious assault", has now been charged with murder, police said.

