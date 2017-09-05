Politician not prosecuted over Esther Baker abuse claim

A politician and two other men accused of past child sexual abuse will not be prosecuted, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Esther Baker, who has waived her right to anonymity, said they were part of a paedophile ring which sexually abused her in the 1980s and 1990s.

She said she was taken with other children to countryside in Cannock Chase in the Midlands, and raped.

The CPS said the case failed to meet the required level of evidence.

The politician was interviewed under caution by Staffordshire Police in 2015. At the time the force confirmed he was not arrested.

He has always denied being involved and previously described the investigation, which led to him being interviewed, as a "witch-hunt".

Ms Baker had also claimed uniformed police officers were present during some of her ordeals.

Ms Baker has asked for the decision to be reviewed under the CPS Victim Right To Review scheme.

In a statement Staffordshire Police said three people were interviewed under caution during the investigation, one of which was arrested, who has now been released from bail.

Supt Amanda Davies said "It was vital we gave the victim the time, space and support she needed to disclose the information. Over 100 hours of interviews were conducted by specially trained officers, and throughout the investigation we have kept her informed and continued to provide support.

"In this case Esther made the difficult decision to waive her right to anonymity and we will continue to support her, as we would with all victims of crime. We want to take this opportunity to reassure other potential victims that their identity is protected by law."