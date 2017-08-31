Burglars rip rings from Stoke-on-Trent woman's fingers

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The woman was left badly bruised after the violent raid

An elderly woman had rings ripped from her fingers and her own dressing gown cord tied around her neck in a violent raid.

Staffordshire Police said two men left the woman badly bruised after the attack at her home in Stoke-on-Trent.

After taking the rings, the men bound her hands with a dressing gown cord and a towel put on her head, while another cord was wrapped around her neck.

They stole cash and jewellery and fled from the house on 24 August.

Police said the attack happened in the Ashwood area of the town at about 22:30 BST.

Det Con Gary Cliffe said: "We are appealing to the public for information to help our investigation in locating and prosecuting the perpetrators of this horrific crime."