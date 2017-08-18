Staffordshire Police officer disqualified for drink driving

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Doubtfire was based at Wombourne Police Station

A Staffordshire Police officer has been banned from driving after being found guilty of drink driving.

PC Thomas Doubtfire, 54, of Ludlow Road, Kidderminster, was disqualified for 16 months and ordered to pay £1,215 at Birmingham Magistrates' Court for driving while over the limit.

Ch Con Gareth Morgan said he was "extremely disappointed" in Doubtfire.

The force said Doubtfire, based at Wombourne Police Station, was suspended and would face misconduct proceedings.